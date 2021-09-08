iQOO Z5 tipped to debut in India this month

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 06:35 pm

iQOO 8's India launch allegedly delayed; Z5 to debut this month

iQOO is working to introduce the Z5 smartphone as a successor to the Z3 model. As per tipster Debayan Roy, it will be launched in India later this month. The company is likely to introduce a Z5 Pro variant as well. The tipster has also claimed that that the iQOO 8's September debut has been postponed to sometime later. Here's more on iQOO Z5.

Design and display

The phone will sport a Super AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z5 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it might have a quad camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 will reportedly offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP cameras. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will support 65W fast-charging

The iQOO Z5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of iQOO Z5 in India will be announced at the time of its launch, which will take place later this month. However, the purported specifications suggest that it will carry a price-tag of around Rs. 25,000.