iFFALCON K72 55-inch 4K TV launched at Rs. 52,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 05:59 pm

iFFALCON K72 55-inch 4K TV is available via Flipkart

Chinese tech giant TCL's sub-brand iFFALCON has launched its latest K-series smart TV, the K72, in India. The television is priced at Rs. 51,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It comes with a 55-inch 4K display, a camera for video calls, Dolby Atmos audio support, and 'AIxIoT' feature which enables users to control smart home appliances through the TV. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

The iFFALCON K72 features slim bezels, a video call camera, and two 12W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support. The television bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) LED display with 300-nits of brightness, a 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and an AIPQ Engine. It also provides Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) function for smoother visuals.

Information

It is loaded with 16GB of internal storage

The iFFALCON K72 draws power form a 1.6GHz quad-core A55 chipset, paired with Mali-G31MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, an AV port, three HDMI ports, and two USB 2.0 ports.

Features

It can be controlled using voice commands

The iFFALCON K72 runs on Android TV 11 operating system and offers hands-free voice control feature along with Google Assistant and Alexa support, Google Duo for video calling, built-in Chromecast, as well as a Game Center. The 'AIxIoT' functionality allows users to control other smart home appliances with the help of the television. The bundled remote control also provides voice control function.

Information

iFFALCON K72: Pricing and availability

The iFFALCON K72 55-inch 4K TV carries a price-tag of Rs. 51,999 in India. It is available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is also offering up to Rs. 1,250 off on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.