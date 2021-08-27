Redmi 10 Prime confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

Redmi 10 Prime will offer India's first Helio G88 chispet

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India on September 3. In the latest development, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It is believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 which was announced last week with the same chipset.

The phone will have a 90Hz display

The Redmi 10 Prime will bear a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has also been teased to have dual microphones.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera is expected.

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 Prime will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Redmi 10 Prime in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on September 3. For reference, the Redmi 10 starts at $179 (around Rs. 13,200) in the US.