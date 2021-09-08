Itel Vision 2s goes official in India at Rs. 7,000

Itel Vision 2s, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched in India

Expanding its range of smartphones, Itel has introduced its latest budget model, the Vision 2s, in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,999. The handset comes with entry-level specifications, including a 6.52-inch display, an 8MP dual rear camera setup, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, Android 11 (Go edition) support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear

Itel Vision 2s is available in Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue colors

The Itel Vision 2s features an 8.9mm slim body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.

Information

The phone has a 5MP selfie camera

The dual rear cameras on the Itel Vision 2s include an 8MP primary lens and a VGA depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, it gets 2GB of RAM

The Itel Vision 2s draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 'AI power master' to manage the power usage. For connectivity, it provides support for Wi-Fi, GPS as well as Bluetooth, among others.

Information

Itel Vision 2s: Pricing and availability

The Itel Vision 2s mobile has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It will be up for grabs via both online and offline platforms in India.