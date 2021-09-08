Itel Vision 2s goes official in India at Rs. 7,000
Expanding its range of smartphones, Itel has introduced its latest budget model, the Vision 2s, in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,999. The handset comes with entry-level specifications, including a 6.52-inch display, an 8MP dual rear camera setup, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, Android 11 (Go edition) support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear
The Itel Vision 2s features an 8.9mm slim body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi.
The phone has a 5MP selfie camera
The dual rear cameras on the Itel Vision 2s include an 8MP primary lens and a VGA depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP front-facing shooter.
Under the hood, it gets 2GB of RAM
The Itel Vision 2s draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 'AI power master' to manage the power usage. For connectivity, it provides support for Wi-Fi, GPS as well as Bluetooth, among others.
Itel Vision 2s: Pricing and availability
The Itel Vision 2s mobile has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. It will be up for grabs via both online and offline platforms in India.