POCO releases Android 11 update for M2 Pro in India

Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 12:05 am

Xiaomi-backed POCO has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its M2 Pro model in India. Though a detailed changelog of the update is unavailable, it likely brings all the goodies of Android 11, including a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and notifications history. The firmware also bumps up the Android security patch to August 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the POCO M2 Pro carries version number V12.0.1.0.RJPINXM and has a download size of 2.5GB. The firmware is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M2 Pro features a glass-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a square-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10 support. It is offered in three color options.

Information

The POCO M2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The POCO M2 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.