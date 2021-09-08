Infinix ZERO X to debut globally on September 13

Infinix, in partnership with The Royal Observatory Greenwich, is gearing up to host a global launch event on September 13 wherein it is expected to announce the all-new ZERO X smartphone. The handset is likely to come in a Stellar Black color edition with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, an OLED display, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

The phone may have a Full-HD+ OLED display

As per the leaked renders, the Infinix ZERO X will have a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The device might bear a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It might also offer a 90Hz or 120Hz screen refresh rate.

It will boast a 'Super Moon' mode

The Infinix ZERO X is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope zoom lens and a quad-LED flash unit. Although details regarding the lenses are unclear as of now, Infinix's teasers suggest that the handset will offer a 'Super Moon' mode for capturing the way "the moon reflects light." For selfies, a 32MP snapper is expected.

It will boot Android 11 OS

The Infinix ZERO X might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Infinix ZERO X: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix ZERO X will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on September 13. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 20,000.