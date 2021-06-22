Infinix's upcoming 'ZERO X' smartphone tipped to offer 108MP camera

Yesterday, Infinix India had teased the arrival of a new smartphone with 160W wired fast-charging support. Now, reliable tipster Ice Universe has leaked some marketing posters of the device, revealing its official moniker and other key features. The handset will be called ZERO X and it will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support as well as a 108MP main camera. Here are more details.

The Infinix ZERO X will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and 'NOW' branding. The handset will offer an OLED display, possibly with a high refresh rate. It will come in at least a black and white color combination.

The Infinix ZERO X will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto shooter with optical zoom support. However, the full specifications are unclear as of now. For selfies, there will be a single camera.

Details regarding the Infinix ZERO X's processor, storage, and battery are unclear as of now. However, it is confirmed to offer 160W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. It should run on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Infinix ZERO X smartphone. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it will be a flagship offering and may cost upwards of Rs. 50,000 in India.