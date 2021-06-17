Infinix's next smartphone could rival top-end Android flagships

The new Infinix phone may offer 160W fast-charging support

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is likely to introduce a new premium handset in the coming weeks. The leaked renders (via XDA Developers) of the unnamed model reveal a unique flagship-style design, featuring a curved display, a large camera module, and "NOW" branding on the rear panel. The phone is also speculated to offer 160W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 3D curved glass display

Based on the renders, the upcoming Infinix handset will feature a punch-hole design with aggressively curved edges and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, there will be "NOW" branding, which is possibly the handset's moniker or codename. The phone will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, meaning the display panel will most likely be OLED. It might be offered in black and white color options.

Information

A periscope telephoto camera is expected

The Infinix device will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a big primary lens on top, a secondary shooter (ultra-wide or depth camera), and a tertiary, square-shaped snapper which could be a periscope zoom lens. Up front, a single selfie camera will be available.

Internals

It might offer support for 160W fast-charging

The specifications of this interesting but unnamed Infinix smartphone are very much a mystery. However, reports suggest it may offer 160W wired fast-charging support, which is way higher than latest premium smartphones like the Honor 50 Pro (100W), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (67W) and OnePlus 9 Pro (65W). The device will also be equipped with stereo speakers and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of this Infinix model. However, going by the expected features, it will arrive as a premium offering and should cost upwards of Rs. 40,000 in India.