2021 Yamaha NVX, with a 155cc engine, goes official
Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its NVX scooter in Malaysia. It is offered in two variants: Standard and ABS. As for the key highlights, the two-wheeler comes with an LCD instrument console, Variable Valve Activation (VVA) for enhanced performance, smartphone connectivity, idle start-stop system, and a 155cc liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.
It has an all-LED lighting system
The Yamaha NVX features a sharp-looking body with an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, keyless ignition, and a 5.5-liter fuel tank. It also offers a fully-digital LCD instrument panel, an all-LED lighting setup, and smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect app. The Standard model is offered in Red and Cyan colors while the ABS version comes in Platinum SE and GP Blue options.
The vehicle runs on a 15hp, 155cc motor
The 2021 NVX draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine which produces 15.14hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. It also has Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which ensures improved performance.
It has a disc brake on the front side
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Yamaha NVX is equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively, along with optional ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a swingarm-mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2021 Yamaha NVX: Pricing and availability
In Malaysia, Yamaha has priced the 2021 NVX scooter at MYR 8,998 (roughly Rs. 1.61 lakh) for the Standard variant and MYR 10,998 (approximately Rs. 1.97 lakh) for the ABS model.