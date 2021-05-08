Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch model's deliveries delayed by two months

If you are planning to buy the recently-launched the M1-powered iPad Pro, chances are you will have to wait for a couple of months to receive the device.

While the 11.0-inch model is still likely to be shipped by the end of this month or early-June, the 12.9-inch version is expected to be delivered by mid-July in most markets, including India and the US.

The delay is due to some production issues

The reason behind delayed shipments of the 12.9-inch model, which debuts a mini-LED screen, seems to be the result of panel production issues as well as the ongoing global chip shortage. As per the reports, the all-new iMac 2021 is also facing similar problems.

iPad Pro (2021) flaunts a Liquid Retina display

The Apple iPad Pro (2021) features an aluminium body, scratch-resistant front glass with proportionate bezels, and a Face ID biometric system.

The 11.0-inch model bears a 120Hz, Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a QHD (2388x1668 pixels) resolution.

The 12.9-inch model has a QHD+ (2732x2048 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4:3 aspect ratio.

They have a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front

Both the Apple iPad Pro (2021) models sport a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a LiDAR depth scanner. On the front, they have a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera.

The tablets boot iPadOS 14.5.1

The Apple iPad Pro (2021) is powered by an octa-core Apple M1 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The 12.9-inch variant packs a 40.88Wh battery, while the 11-inch model has a 28.65Wh battery. The duo supports 18W fast-charging via the Type-C port.

They boot iPadOS 14.5.1 and support Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Apple iPad Pro (2021): Pricing

In India, the Apple iPad Pro (2021) starts at Rs. 71,900 for the 11-inch (128GB storage) Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to Rs. 2,12,900 for the top-tier 12.9-inch Wi-Fi+Cellular model with 2TB of storage.