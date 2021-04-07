A new report from 9to5Mac claims that the publication has found references to "120 Hz" and "supports 120 Hz" in the tvOS 14.5 beta code. The current-generation Apple TV has an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, which rules out the possibility of the brand displaying 4K content at 120fps in future devices. So, what does it imply?

Smooth motion The 120Hz reference leads to two possibilities

The 120Hz refresh rate reference suggests the Apple TV 4K could be updated to display 120fps content at Full HD resolution. Another possibility is that Apple might be working on a new Apple TV with HDMI 2.1 port that is capable of displaying 4K content at 120fps. Either way, Apple seems to be testing a 120Hz mode for Apple TV.

Product revamp A new Apple TV box is under development, suggest leaks

A report from Bloomberg suggests that the iPhone maker is working on a new Apple TV with a "stronger gaming focus". Moreover, 9to5Mac received an anonymous tip in 2019 saying that a new Apple TV box might be launched with an HDMI 2.1 port. While these reports suggest that Apple could launch a new Apple TV, there is still no solid evidence backing them.

Definition Difference between refresh rate (Hz) and content frame rate (fps)

Frame rate (fps) is the number of frames a system (devices like PC or console) is able to produce in a second. The refresh rate, on the other hand, is the rate at which your display (TV or monitor) is able to update its screen.

Future prospect The brand might want to position Apple TV toward gaming

Notably, Apple has been focusing on gaming lately. It is evident by the brand's move to add more games to the Apple Arcade and include support for PS5 and Xbox controllers in the latest beta version of iOS, macOS, and tvOS. It won't be a surprise if it would want to make Apple TV a more gaming-focused device by adding high refresh rate support.

Apple TV line-up hasn't been updated in quite a while