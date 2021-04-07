-
Gionee M3, with MediaTek Helio P60 processor, goes officialLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 11:23 pm
Gionee has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the M3, in China.
The handset comes with a starting price-tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and is already up for pre-orders.
As for the key highlights, the Gionee M3 features an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
The Gionee M3 has a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses four cameras inside an octagonal bump.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Bright Black, Dark Green, Skyland, and Silver Diamond Gray color options.
Information
There is an 8MP selfie camera
The Gionee M3 packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
The Gionee M3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android OS (version unspecified) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Gionee M3: Pricing and availability
The Gionee M3 is up for pre-orders in China via e-commerce site Suning. It is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 959 (around Rs. 11,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 1,059 (approximately Rs. 12,000) for the 8GB/256GB configuration.