Gionee has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the M3, in China. The handset comes with a starting price-tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and is already up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, the Gionee M3 features an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Gionee M3 has a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses four cameras inside an octagonal bump. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Bright Black, Dark Green, Skyland, and Silver Diamond Gray color options.

Information There is an 8MP selfie camera

The Gionee M3 packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Gionee M3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android OS (version unspecified) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Gionee M3: Pricing and availability