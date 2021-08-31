OnePlus 9 RT bags BIS certification; India launch imminent

OnePlus is expected to launch its 9 RT smartphone in October this year. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the BIS certification site with model number MT2111, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The phone will reportedly offer a Super AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 processor, and 65W fast-charging support.

The phone will get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The OnePlus 9 RT will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might have a triple camera unit. The device is rumored to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Samsung E3 Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

A 50MP Sony camera is expected

The OnePlus 9 RT is rumored to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it might get a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper.

The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 RT will likely be made available only in Indian and Chinese markets. It is tipped to cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and at CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.