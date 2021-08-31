Mi NoteBook Ultra and Pro laptops go on sale today

Xiaomi's latest laptops are available for purchase via Amazon India

Xiaomi's latest laptops, the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro, will go on sale in India today i.e. August 31 from 12pm onwards. The Ultra model starts at Rs. 59,999, whereas the Pro variant starts at Rs. 56,999. They will be available via Amazon and mi.com. The laptops feature 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processors and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Design and display

The laptops offer DC Dimming technology

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Pro sport a thin aluminium-alloy chassis, an HD web camera, a touchpad with gesture control, and a backlit keyboard. The former bears a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200x2000 pixels) Mi TrueLife+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter has a 14.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) screen. They have a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300-nits of brightness, and support DC Dimming technology.

Internals

They are loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Pro are powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Under the hood, the Ultra model packs a 70Wh battery, while the Pro houses a 56Wh battery. They run on Windows 10 and will be upgradeable to Windows 11.

Connectivity

The devices provide a Thunderbolt 4.0 port

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Pro are equipped with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. Both the laptops come with two 2W speakers with DTS Audio support.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Mi NoteBook Ultra costs Rs. 59,999 for the i5/8GB model, Rs. 63,999 for the i5/16GB variant, and Rs. 76,999 for the i7/16GB version. The NoteBook Pro is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the i5/8GB variant, Rs. 59,999 for the i5/16GB version, and Rs. 72,999 for the i7/16GB model. Amazon India is offering an instant discount of Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank card transactions.