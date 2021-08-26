Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra laptops in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 03:02 pm

Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra laptops go official in India

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra laptops in India at a starting price of Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. They offer a slim and sleek design, 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processors, up to 12 hours of battery life, and up to 3.2K screens. The devices run on Windows 10 but will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Design and display

They sport a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam

Mi Notebook Pro weighs 1.4kg Mi Notebook Ultra has a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button

The Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra feature an aluminium-alloy chassis with a thin design, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, an HD web camera, and a large touchpad with gesture control. The former bears a 14.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 215ppi pixel density. The latter gets a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200x2000 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

Mi Notebook Ultra is equipped with a 70Wh battery

The Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra draw power from 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. They pack a 56Wh and 70Wh battery, respectively, and run on Windows 10.

Connectivity

The laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra come with multiple I/O ports, including a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, a Type-C port with power delivery, an HDMI slot, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. The Ultra model also houses two 2W stereo speakers with DTS Audio support.

Pocket-pinch

Mi Notebook Pro and Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi Notebook Pro starts at Rs. 56,999 for the i5/8GB model while the i5/16GB and i7/16GB variants cost Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 72,999, respectively. The Mi Notebook Ultra carries a price-tag of Rs. 59,999, Rs. 63,999, and Rs. 76,999 for the i5/8GB, i5/16GB, and i7/16GB versions, respectively. They will go on sale starting August 31 via Mi.com and Amazon.