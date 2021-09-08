TCL 20 R 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, launched

TCL 20 R 5G goes official in the Netherlands

TCL has launched its latest budget-range 5G smartphone, the 20 R 5G, in some European markets, including the Netherlands. The handset is priced at €179 (around Rs. 15,600) and will be up for grabs from October. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The TCL 20 R 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Blue and Black colors.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The TCL 20 R 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro snapper along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a single front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The TCL 20 R 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack as well as a Type-C port.

Information

TCL 20 R 5G: Pricing and availability

The TCL 20 R 5G carries a price-tag of €179 (around Rs. 15,600) for the 4GB/64GB solo model in the Netherlands. The handset will be available for purchase starting October.