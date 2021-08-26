Realme Narzo 50A's renders reveal a unique rear panel design

Realme is working on a new Narzo 50A smartphone. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the handset, revealing its full design features. According to the images, Narzo 50A will offer a flat display, a large rear camera module, and a textured back panel. It has also been listed on the BIS certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 6.5-inch screen is expected

The Realme Narzo 50A will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a large squarish camera module, a physical fingerprint reader, and a diagonal pattern. It shall sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

There will be a 13MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on the back of the Realme Narzo 50A will include a 13MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing snapper is rumored.

Internals

The phone shall run on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 50A is rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 50A: Pricing

At present, details pertaining to the official pricing of the Realme Narzo 50A are unknown. However, considering the purported specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 9,000.