HONOR announces Magic3 series with flagship-grade hardware and promising cameras

HONOR has launched its high-end Magic3 series of smartphones. The line-up starts at €899 (roughly Rs. 78,300) and includes three models: Magic3, Magic3 Pro, and Magic3 Pro+. The handsets come with a 120Hz OLED display, up to quad rear cameras with up to 100x digital zoom, top-tier Snapdragon 888/888+ chipsets, and 66W wired fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a nearly 95% screen-to-body ratio

Up front, the HONOR Magic3 series has a 13MP main camera and a 3D ToF sensor

The Honor Magic3 series features a capsule-shaped notch with slim bezels and curved edges. They boast a screen-to-body ratio of 94.9% and an IP68-rated built quality (standard Magic3 is IP54-rated). All the three handsets bear a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ (1344x2772 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla and Pro models come with glass and leather back, while Pro+ has a ceramic body.

Cameras

They sport a 50MP main camera

The Magic3 is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.9) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 64MP (f/1.8) monochrome lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. To this, the Magic3 Pro adds a 64MP (f/3.5) periscope zoom lens. The Magic3 Pro+ boasts a 50MP (f/1.9) Sony IMX700 primary sensor, a 64MP (f/1.8) monochrome lens, a 64MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP (f/3.5) periscope zoom camera.

Internals

The handsets boot Magic UI 5 based on Android 11

The Magic3 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, whereas the Magic3 Pro and Pro+ models are backed by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor. They pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. The Pro variants also offer 50W wireless fast-charging. The trio comes loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based Magic UI 5.

Information

HONOR Magic3 series: Pricing details

In Europe, the HONOR Magic3 carries a starting price-tag of €899 (roughly Rs. 78,300), while the Magic3 Pro and Magic3 Pro+ cost €1,099 (around Rs. 95,700) and €1,499 (approximately Rs. 1,30,000) for their respective base variants. The sale date is yet to be revealed.