Motorola is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone, called the Moto E20. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders and specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, Moto E20 (model number XT2155-1) will come with a 6.5-inch display, 13MP dual rear cameras, an octa-core processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ LCD display

According to the renders, the Moto E20 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a textured design, a cylindrical dual camera unit, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

A 5MP front camera is expected

The Moto E20 will have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, there will be a 5MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Moto E20 is said to draw power from an octa-core UNISOC T700 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto E20: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto E20 are unknown as of now. However, considering its leaked specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 9,000.