Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 6, Security Camera and Router

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 04:12 pm

Mi Smart Band 6 launched in India

Alongside the Mi TV 5X series and new Mi Notebook laptops, Xiaomi has also announced its latest Mi Smart Band 6, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, and Mi Router 4A. The band is priced at Rs. 3,499 and offers an AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life. The security camera and router cost Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 2,199, respectively.

Design and display

The band is water resistant up to 50m

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Mi Smart Band 5. It has a 1.56-inch AMOLED color display with anti-fingerprint coating and 450-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 47.4x18.6x12.7mm and weighs 12.8 grams. The wearable also provides a 5ATM water-resistance as well as over 80 customized watch faces.

Internals

It has a PPG heart rate sensor

The Mi Smart Band 6 packs a 125mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It supports magnetic charging. The wearable supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and higher or iOS 10 and above. It is equipped with a 6-axis high precision sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor.

Features

The tracker provides as many as 30 fitness modes

The Mi Smart Band 6 offers a range of features, including SpO2 and heart rate tracking, stress and sleep monitoring, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It provides 30 fitness modes and is compatible with both Xiaomi Wear app and Mi Fit app. The fitness band also allows you to sync data to other services like Apple Health and Google Fit.

Security camera

Xiaomi's latest Home Security Camera has human detection feature

Xiaomi's Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro offers 2K (2304×1296 pixels) video resolution as against 1080p in the previous-generation model. It provides a 360-degree panoramic view and can display colors in low-light situations. The device has an AI-based human detection feature that helps in identifying intruders, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and built-in dual microphones as well as speaker for two-way communication.

Router

Mi Router 4A can connect with up to 128 devices

Last but not the least, Xiaomi's Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition arrives as a fiber-optic full-gigabit dual-band router. It features a white-colored design with four omni-directional high-gain antennae and an integrated signal amplifier. It draws power from a dual-core 880MHz processor, combined with 128MB of RAM. The router offers speed of up to 1,167Mbps and can be connected with up to 128 devices.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, mi.com, and Mi Home stores from August 30 onwards. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro costs Rs. 4,499 whereas the Mi Router 4A carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,199. They will be available starting September 15 via Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores.