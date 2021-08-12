POCO acknowledges F3 GT's overheating issue; fix on the way

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 06:03 pm

POCO F3 GT faces overheating issue while gaming

POCO had announced its gaming-centric F3 GT smartphone in India in July. Over the past few weeks, several users have reported an overheating issue while using the handset. Now, the tech giant has acknowledged the problem, stating that a small volume of users running on MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJINXM build are facing the issue and it will be soon addressed with a "temperature control strategy" update.

Information

POCO F3 GT gets heated up while gaming

According to user reports, the POCO F3 GT gets a bit warmer than usual with regular usage. However, for some users, the device gets heated up quickly while gaming and becomes too hot to use.

Design and display

The smartphone boasts Maglev gaming triggers

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO F3 GT features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an IP53-rated dust and water resistance. On the sides, it has pop-up Maglev gaming triggers and a fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

The POCO F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.