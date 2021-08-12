Samsung Galaxy A12 gets an Exynos 850-powered variant in India

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung has launched a new variant for its Galaxy A12 model, which went official in India in February this year. It starts at Rs. 13,999 and offers an Exynos 850 chipset as against the MediaTek Helio P35 processor in the original model. In terms of other features and specifications, the new variant remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone sports an HD+ TFT display

Samsung Galaxy A12 measures 164x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A12 offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 15W fast-charging

The new Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A12: Pricing and availability

The Exynos 850-powered Galaxy A12 carries a price-tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is up for grabs via the company's website.