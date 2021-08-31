Xiaomi 12 tipped to offer three 50MP rear cameras

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 01:59 pm

Xiaomi 12 may offer a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi is working on its next flagship smartphone which is said to debut as Xiaomi 12. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the handset will boast three 50MP cameras on the rear side. Previous leaks have suggested that it will come with new LPDDR5X RAM format, a 6.8-inch screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Xiaomi is dropping the 'Mi' branding

The Xiaomi 12 will come as a successor to the Mi 11 handset. The tech giant has confirmed that it will be dropping the 'Mi' branding from all of its products and will instead use 'Xiaomi' branding from Q3 of 2021.

Design and display

It might flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1400x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 514ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A 32MP front camera is expected

The rear camera arrangement on Xiaomi 12 will comprise a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with a 5x periscope lens. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 is said to draw power from Qualcomm's next-generation chipset which is likely to be called Snapdragon 895, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it might carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.