Moto G60s, with Helio G95 chipset and 50W fast-charging, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 12:07 am

Motorola launches Moto G60s in Brazil

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its latest G-series smartphone, dubbed as the Moto G60s. It carries a price-tag of BRL 2,499 (approximately Rs. 35,800) and is available for purchase in Brazil. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 120Hz screen, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Moto G60s features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 169.7x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 212g. It is offered in Blue and Green color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Moto G60s is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 OS

The Moto G60s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G60s: Pricing and availability

The Moto G60s is priced at BRL 2,499 (around Rs. 35,800) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. The handset is currently up for grabs via Motorola Brazil's official website. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are unclear as of now.