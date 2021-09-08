Moto G Pure spotted on Geekbench with Helio G25 chipset

Moto G Pure's Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

Motorola is working on a new entry-level smartphone called the Moto G Pure. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on Geekbench, revealing specifications such as a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, Android 11 support, and 3GB of RAM. It is also rumored to have a 4,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch screen, and three cameras in total. Here's our roundup.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate this, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. Moto G Pure's Geekbench listing reveals it has achieved a single-core score of 135 and a multi-core score of 501.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD display is expected

The Moto G Pure is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. The rear panel might sport a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

There will be a 5MP selfie camera

The Moto G Pure might be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, a 5MP front-facing shooter is expected.

Internals

It will support 10W fast-charging

The Moto G Pure will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G Pure: Expected pricing

Details regarding the pricing of the Moto G Pure are unknown at the moment. However, considering the rumored specifications of the handset, it could be priced at around Rs. 10,000.