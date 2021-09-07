Infinix HOT 11S to debut in India on September 17

Infinix HOT 11S's India launch date confirmed

Infinix is gearing up to launch its latest HOT series smartphone, the HOT 11S, in India on September 17. The handset will be available via Flipkart in three colors and it will pack a dual speaker setup with DTS audio support. The device will come with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 50MP triple camera module. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Infinix HOT 11S is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a cylindrical camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. Display details of the handset are unclear as of now, however, it might bear a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come in Purple, Green, and Polar Black colors.

It will have a 50MP main camera

The Infinix HOT 11S will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main snapper. It will be accompanied by either an ultra-wide or a macro lens in addition to a depth sensor. Up front, a single selfie camera is expected.

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Infinix HOT 11S will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Infinix HOT 11S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Infinix HOT 11S will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 17. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000.