A POCO X3 Pro unit allegedly blasts in India

A couple of days back, Twitter user Aman Bhardwaj had shared images of his two-month-old POCO X3 Pro which had allegedly blasted five minutes after it was removed from charging. Now, POCO (via 91mobiles) has concluded its investigation, noting that it is a case of "customer induced damage" as there was application of external force. Here are more details.

'The device appeared bent and the LCM was crushed'

"Basis our technical investigation, the device (POCO X3 Pro) appeared bent and the LCM (liquid crystal module) was in a crushed condition which indicates the application of external force. This is thus classified under 'customer induced damage,'" a POCO India spokesperson said in a statement.

I just bought the phone 2 month ago and look at this phone got blast while charging shame on uh poco and mi and if uh can not replace this phone i will file case against you @POCOGlobal @IndiaPOCO @MiIndiaSupport @MiIndiaFC pic.twitter.com/aFlCOwVjh1 — Ammybhardwaj (@Ammybhardwaj13) September 3, 2021

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO X3 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is available in three color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO X3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.