Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 02:22 pm

POCO M3 Pro 5G will debut with a Dimensity 700 processor

POCO is all set to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the POCO M3 Pro 5G on May 19. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The device will also come with a high refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

#POCOM3Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700!

A 7nm high-performance processor with more power and more efficiency!

More speed for all of your entertainment needs.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything indeed! pic.twitter.com/bq0W3WWpDK — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 13, 2021

Design and display

The phone will sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

The recently-leaked renders of the POCO M3 Pro 5G reveal that it will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come in three color options.

Information

It will offer a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will run on MIUI 12 for POCO

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the M3 Pro 5G smartphone at the May 19 launch event. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.