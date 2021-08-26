Realme releases hotfix for Narzo 20's 48MP camera mode issue

Realme has started releasing a new update for the Narzo 20 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware fixes an issue where the Camera app might stutter when 48MP mode is selected. It also optimizes and improves system performance, fixes a File Manager app issue, and bumps up the Android security patch level to August 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OTA update for the Realme Narzo 20 in India carries version number RMX2191_11.C.12. It is being released in a staged manner. You can go to Settings >System >Software update to manually check for the firmware.

Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

Information

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

The Realme Narzo 20 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.