Realme confirms first Dimensity 810-powered smartphone; could be Realme 8s

Realme 8s will feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

Realme India has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, speculated to be the Realme 8s, will arrive as the first device to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The 6nm processor comes with Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76 CPU cores, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics. It also offers support for dual-5G standby, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a 90Hz HD+ display

The Realme 8s will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It might be offered in a shade of purple.

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme 8s is tipped to come with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will offer 5GB of virtual RAM

The Realme 8s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM (plus 5GB of extended RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme 8s: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Realme 8s smartphone at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place soon. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India.