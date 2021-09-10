Xiaomi 11T series will get four years of security updates

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 01:00 am

Xiaomi reveals its Android and security update plan for the upcoming 11T series

Xiaomi will launch the 11T and 11T Pro smartphones globally on September 15. The company has announced that both the handsets will receive three years of Android OS updates as well as four years of security updates. Xiaomi is also likely to offer extended OS and security updates to its existing premium models like the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro. Here's more.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz display

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a rectangular-shaped triple camera setup. They should bear a 6.67-inch AMOLED and a 6.67-inch OLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They might come in Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray, and Celestial Blue colors.

Information

A 108MP main camera is expected

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro might sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor. Details regarding the other two lenses are not known as of now. For selfies and video calling, the duo may have a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The 11T Pro will provide 120W fast-charging support

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are rumored to draw power from a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset and a Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla 11T will offer 65W fast-charging support, whereas the 11T Pro will support 120W fast-charging.

Information

Xiaomi 11T series: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Mi 11T series at the time of the launch, which will take place on September 15. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 30,000.