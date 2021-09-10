Infinix HOT 10i, with MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, goes official

Infinix HOT 10i launched in the Philippines

Infinix has launched its latest budget-range HOT-series smartphone, the HOT 10i, in the Philippines. The handset carries a price-tag of PHP 5,990 (around Rs. 8,800) and is available in four color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Infinix HOT 10i features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Green, Ocean, Black, and Purple color variants.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Infinix HOT 10i is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a QVGA lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots XOS 7.5 based on Android 11

The Infinix HOT 10i is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix HOT 10i: Pricing and availability

The Infinix HOT 10i is priced at PHP 5,990 (approximately Rs. 8,800) for the solo 4GB/128GB model. It is currently available for purchase in the Philippines via the e-commerce website Shopee.com at a discounted price of PHP 5,490 (around Rs. 8,000).