Realme 8i confirmed to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor

Realme 8i will run on a Helio G96 chipset

Realme is gearing up to launch the new 8i smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, Realme and MediaTek, through a Twitter conversation, have confirmed that the handset will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. The processor supports up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 108MP camera resolution, as well as MediaTek Hyper Engine 2.0 Lite technology. Here's more.

MediaTek Helio G96 chipset offers dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8i will sport a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might measure 8.6mm in thickness and tip the scales at 194g.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme 8i is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme 8i will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 8i: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 8i smartphone at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place soon. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 11,000 in India.