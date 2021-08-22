iQOO 8 likely to debut in India in mid-September

Vivo-backed iQOO will launch its recently announced iQOO 8 smartphone in India in the month of September, as per tipster Debayan Roy. To recall, the handset debuted in China earlier this week alongside the iQOO 8 Pro. Its feature highlights include a 6.56-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

It sports a 120Hz AMOLED screen

iQOO 8 is 8.6mm thick

The iQOO 8 features a centrally-positioned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It weighs 200 grams and is offered in White, Orange, and Black color options.

There is a 50MP main camera

The triple cameras on the back of iQOO 8 model include a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

The phone runs on Android 11

The iQOO 8 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS and houses a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The India pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 smartphone will soon be announced. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB/128GB model.