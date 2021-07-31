Realme Pad receives IMDA certification; camera specifications leaked

Realme Pad spotted on IMDA certification site, launch imminent

Realme is working on releasing its first tablet, the Realme Pad, soon. In the latest development, the device has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification platform, revealing its connectivity features. Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared full camera details of the handset, suggesting the same 8MP shooter on the front and rear portions. It could arrive in Wi-Fi only and LTE+Wi-Fi variants.

A 10.4-inch LCD display is rumored

As per previously leaked renders, the Realme Pad will feature a dual-tone profile with a conventional rectangular screen, proportionate bezels, and a power button on the side. On the rear, it will get a single camera. The tablet might sport a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 253ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 246.1x155.8x6.8mm.

There will be an 8MP main sensor

The Realme Pad has been tipped to offer an 8MP (f/2.4) rear shooter, which will support Electronic Image Stabilization and auto-focus. For selfies, it will get the same 8MP (f/2.4) snapper on the front, but with a fixed focus feature.

It might draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset

The Realme Pad will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and be backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for WCDMA, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, LTE (optional), 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Pad will be released at the time of its launch soon. However, considering the specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 23,000.