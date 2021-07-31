ZTE Axon 30 set for a global debut in September

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 09:05 pm

ZTE Axon 30 smartphone to be launched globally in September

ZTE is gearing up to launch its Axon 30 smartphone in the global markets in September, as reportedly confirmed by the company. The handset has been tipped to be offered in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, and Africa. To recall, it debuted in China earlier this week with a 6.92-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

A new under-display camera generation is coming soon...



Don't miss out for the Next Gen Vision: https://t.co/ywnbiDl35n — ZTE Device (@ZTEDevice) July 27, 2021

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

ZTE Axon 30 is available in Black and Aqua color options

The ZTE Axon 30 features a glass-plastic body with an edge-to-edge uninterrupted screen, ultra-slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera unit. The device sports a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Dimensions-wise, it measures 170.2x77.8x7.8mm and tips the scales at 189 grams.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 30 offers a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) in-display snapper.

Internals

The phone is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery

The ZTE Axon 30 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30: Pricing

The global pricing details of the ZTE Axon 30 will be announced at the time of its launch in the international markets in September. For reference, in China, the mobile starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,300).