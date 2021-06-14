Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G to debut in India in June

Realme will launch its Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India later this month, Realme India's CEO, Madhav Sheth, has announced. Last month, the standard model went official in Malaysia, while the 5G version was announced in Europe. The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G share most of the specifications but differ in terms of the processor and charging speed.

They sport a 90Hz, Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they pack a triple camera arrangement. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options.

The duo has a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, they have a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

The phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 30 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, while the Narzo 30 5G has a Dimensity 700 processor. Both the handsets offer up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W and 18W fast-charging support, respectively. They also offer support for various connectivity options.

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 smartphones will be revealed during the launch, which will take place later this month. However, going by their prices in the markets they are currently available, we expect the line-up to start at around Rs. 15,000.