Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 12:21 pm

Realme Narzo 30 launched in Malaysia

Expanding its portfolio of Narzo 30 series of smartphones, Realme has launched a new Narzo 30 model in Malaysia. Priced at RM 799 (approximately Rs. 14,150), the device comes with a 90Hz display, a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and 30W fast-charging support which is touted to charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device offers a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 features a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera unit and a chevron stripe. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 580-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme Narzo 30 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 14,150) for its solo 6GB/128GB model. However, it will be available at an introductory cost of RM 699 (around Rs. 12,400) when it goes on sale from May 20 onwards in Malaysia.