JioPhone Next's launch postponed; will debut before Diwali

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 11:45 am

Reliance's JioPhone Next, which was scheduled to be launched today, will now arrive before Diwali, as per an official announcement. The launch event has been postponed due to the shortage of chips. Jio and Google have also started testing the handset with a limited set of users. It is rumored to get a Snapdragon 215 chipset and cost Rs. 3,499. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a 5.5-inch display

The JioPhone Next will feature a conventional screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will have a pill-shaped camera unit. The device shall bear a 5.5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 293ppi. It will have a power button and the volume rocker on the right side.

Information

The phone will get an 8MP front camera

The JioPhone Next is said to be equipped with a 13MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it is likely to sport an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will pack a 2,500mAh battery

The JioPhone Next will reportedly draw power from a Snapdragon 215 processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it might run on Android 11 (Go edition) and house a 2,500mAh battery. The handset will also offer a voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation features.

Information

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

The JioPhone Next is tipped to start at Rs. 3,499. The company is planning to release the smartphone in India before the festive season of Diwali.