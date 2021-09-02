Redmi 10 Prime to support reverse charging; battery capacity revealed

Sep 02, 2021

Redmi 10 Prime is said to arrive as the lightest smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India tomorrow, i.e., September 3. In the latest development, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery as well as offer reverse charging support. For the unversed, the device was announced globally as Redmi 10 but with a smaller 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️



Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days!



Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime

The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh

From the house of Redmi!😎



I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 1, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Redmi 10 Prime will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is claimed to be the lightest smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, the global version weighs 181 grams.

Information

It will feature a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 processor

The Redmi 10 Prime will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10 Prime: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Redmi 10 Prime will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place tomorrow, i.e., September 3. For reference, the Redmi 10 starts at $179 (around Rs 13,000) in global markets. It will be available via Amazon.