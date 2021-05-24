Prior to launch, Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 8's (2021) specifications

To commemorate the sale of 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi is gearing up to announce a new Redmi Note 8 (2021) model. In the run-up to the launch, the company has revealed the key specifications and features of the handset. It will come with a waterdrop notch display, a 48MP quad rear camera, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

Coming soon with a 48MP quad camera and a 6.3" dot drop display, the #RedmiNote8 2021 is #ThePerformanceAllStar that more than meets all of your everyday needs. pic.twitter.com/8hfXGmaI1t — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 22, 2021

Design and display

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset will bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and possibly, a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color variants.

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will reportedly be equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 13MP selfie snapper will be available.

Internals

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Note 8's (2021) pricing and availability details at the time of the launch. However, it is tipped to cost around $180 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the international markets.