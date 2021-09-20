iQOO Z5 5G to debut in India on September 27

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 06:34 pm

iQOO Z5 5G's India launch date revealed

Chinese tech giant iQOO is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone, the iQOO Z5 5G, in India on September 27. The teaser image reveals that the device will come in a shade of dark blue and with triple rear cameras. For the unversed, the device will first debut in China on September 23. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The iQOO Z5 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple rear camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and either a depth or a macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP camera is expected.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The iQOO Z5 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W/55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO Z5 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the iQOO Z5 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 23 and in India on September 27. However, the handset has been tipped to cost under Rs. 30,000 in India. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.