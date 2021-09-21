Motorola Edge 20 Pro arriving in India on October 1
Motorola has teased the arrival of the Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India. Flipkart has also revealed that a new Motorola phone will be launched on October 1. Putting the pieces together, the handset is likely to debut in the country on the first day of October. It will join the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion models which debuted in India in August.
Take a look at the official teaser
It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021
The phone flaunts a 144Hz OLED display
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was announced globally in July. It features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a glass back or leather back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Iridescent White color options.
It boasts a 108MP main camera
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x hybrid zoom support. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.3) camera.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on October 1. However, it is expected to be priced north of Rs. 40,000. For reference, in Europe, the device costs €699 (around Rs. 60,400) for the 12GB/256GB model. It will be available via Flipkart.