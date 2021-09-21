Motorola Edge 20 Pro arriving in India on October 1

Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 02:16 pm

Motorola Edge 20 Pro's India launch officially teased

Motorola has teased the arrival of the Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India. Flipkart has also revealed that a new Motorola phone will be launched on October 1. Putting the pieces together, the handset is likely to debut in the country on the first day of October. It will join the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion models which debuted in India in August.

It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more! pic.twitter.com/8QEUVhB0ya — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 21, 2021

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 144Hz OLED display

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was announced globally in July. It features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a glass back or leather back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Iridescent White color options.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x hybrid zoom support. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.3) camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on October 1. However, it is expected to be priced north of Rs. 40,000. For reference, in Europe, the device costs €699 (around Rs. 60,400) for the 12GB/256GB model. It will be available via Flipkart.