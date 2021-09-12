Infinix ZERO X, Pro spotted on Google Play Console

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 01:00 am

Infinix ZERO X, Pro's key specifications revealed via Google Play Console

Infinix is all set to introduce its ZERO X series of smartphones on September 13. The line-up will likely include ZERO X, Pro, and Neo models. In the latest development, the vanilla and Pro variants have been spotted on Google Play Console with model numbers X6811B and X6811, respectively. The listing shows the phones will offer a Full-HD+ display and a Helio G90 chipset.

Design and display

They will sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor

The Infinix ZERO X and X Pro will likely feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, they could get a triple camera unit. The devices will bear a 6.85-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 480dpi, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

The handsets will boast a 108MP main camera

Infinix ZERO X will sport a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The Pro variant might get a similar rear camera arrangement, except for replacing the macro camera with a periscope zoom lens. They should have a 16MP/32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The duo will boot Android 11

The Infinix ZERO X and X Pro are rumored to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90/G96 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, they will run on Android 11 and pack up to 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support on the Pro. For connectivity, the duo should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will they cost?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Infinix ZERO X series will be announced at the time of launch on September 13. Going by the specifications, the line-up could start at around Rs. 20,000.