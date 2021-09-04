2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's debut delayed due to components shortage

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 12:00 am

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched by 2021 end

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly postponed the launch of its new-generation Celerio hatchback to the end of this year. The delay is due to the shortage of electrical components. Notably, this is the second time that its launch has been deferred. The upcoming Celerio will likely get a redesigned fascia, an updated cabin, and two petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

A set of 14-inch alloy wheels is expected

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the HEARTECT platform and feature a compact profile with a black grille, a sleek chrome strip connecting the headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. There should be a window wiper and new taillamps on the rear.

Information

It will be available with two engine options

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol motor that makes 67hp/91Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that delivers 82hp/113Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Dual airbags will be available for safety

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio shall have a spacious 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, and rear parking sensors. It is also expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, the car should provide two airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will carry a premium over the current-generation model, which is priced in the range of Rs. 4.65-6 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is now said to debut by the end of this year.