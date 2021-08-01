2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback previewed in spy images
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new-generation Celerio hatchback in India this month. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a honeycomb mesh grille, triangular-shaped headlamps, black alloy wheels, and contoured fog lamp surrounds. Here are more details.
The car will have indicator-mounted ORVMs and wrap-around taillights
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will sport a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille with a chrome slat at its center, a new front bumper, and triangular headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
Two engine choices will be available
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/90Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 83hp/113Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
Five seats and dual front airbags will be offered
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring new upholstery, a redesigned dashboard, an updated center console, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital MID and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Dual front airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).