Honda unveils the 2022 versions of CB500X, CBR500R and CB500F

Sep 03, 2021, 08:05 pm

Japanese automaker Honda has taken the wraps off its updated CB500 line-up of motorcycles for the European market. The range includes the CB500X adventure tourer, CBR500R supersport bike, and CB500F naked streetfighter. All the three bikes have received mechanical as well as design updates and offer improved handling, new color variants, and a 471cc engine. Here are more details.

Design

They are offered in up to three color options

Honda CB500F Honda CBR500R Honda CB500X

The Honda CB500X, CBR500R, and CB500F feature an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank and an upswept exhaust. The CBR500R gets a fully-faired look with a split headlamp cluster while the other two offer a naked design. The CB500F and CBR500R ride on Y-spoke aluminium wheels. The two-wheelers can be bought in up to three colors.

Information

A 47hp engine fuels the bikes

The 2022 Honda CB500X, CBR500R, and CB500F draw power from a 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that makes 47hp of power and 43.2Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The bikes provide disc brakes on both the ends

As for the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda CB500X, CBR500R, and CB500F are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front side and a preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end. They also pack a new and lighter swingarm for improved handling.

Information

How much do they cost?

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Honda CB500X, CBR500R, and CB500F are yet to be revealed. The CB500X, however, is the only model available in India and its costs Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).