2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S bike launched at Rs. 6.10 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Vulcan S cruiser bike in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.10 lakh. The motorcycle is offered in a new Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray color while the Metallic Flat Raw Graystone shade model has been discontinued. Its mechanical specifications, however, remain the same as the outgoing version. Here's our roundup.

Design

It sports a semi-digital instrument cluster

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has a wheelbase of 1,575mm

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features a dual-tone sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an under-engine exhaust canister, an oval-shaped halogen headlamp, and an under-belly exhaust. It also houses a semi-digital instrument console and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The two-wheeler has a fuel capacity of 14-liter and a kerb weight of 235kg.

Information

A 60hp BS6 engine fuels the vehicle

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 59.9hp of power at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm of torque at 6,600rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

As for the safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an offset laydown mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Pricing

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been priced at Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the Benelli 502C motorbike, which went official last month.