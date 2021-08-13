Volkswagen Taigun to be launched in India in September

Volkswagen Taigun's pre-bookings to start from August 18 onwards

Volkswagen will reveal the prices of the Taigun SUV in India in the third week of September, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, has told carandbike. Gupta has also confirmed that the production and pre-bookings of the car will begin on August 18. At present, the reservations are open solely for 'Taigun Squad' members. Here's our roundup.

Details

What is the 'Taigun Squad'?

'Taigun Squad' is a special group of members, most likely chosen by the company since there is no direct way to join the group. These members would receive exclusive benefits such as special invites to events, first access to book the four-wheeler, and complementary redeemable vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 that can be used to buy accessories packages, extended warranty, or service value packs.

Exteriors

It offers full-LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,650mm

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and features a horizontal slat chrome grille, a wide air dam, faux skid plates, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, the car houses LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a full-width LED taillight.

Information

The SUV is offered with two petrol engine options

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

A 10.0-inch touchscreen is available inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Taigun offers a 5-seater cabin with black and gray color scheme, an electric sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charger, and rear AC vents. It also packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, ISOFIX mounts, and ABS.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official prices will be announced at the time of launch in September. Bookings for the SUV will begin in India next week.