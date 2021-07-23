Harley-Davidson Sportster S to debut in India by year-end

Harley-Davidson will launch the all-new Sportster S cruiser bike in India by the end of this year, as per BikeDekho. The report also claims that the vehicle will be priced between Rs. 14-15 lakh in the country. To recall, the Sportster S had debuted in the US earlier this month with a 1,252cc Revolution Max engine. Here's our roundup.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S features a sporty design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only seating configuration, side-mounted twin exhausts, and a rectangular headlamp. It also houses a 4.0-inch TFT instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity and has an all-LED lighting setup. The bike rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels, both wrapped in Pirelli tires.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 121hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For the rider's safety, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, engine brake control, and switchable cornering traction control. It also offers four riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In India, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S will reportedly cost around Rs. 14-15 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, in the US, it carries a price-tag of $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.17 lakh).